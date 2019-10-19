How to Watch Navy vs South Florida Football Online Without Cable

The last time Navy (4-1) and South Florida (3-3) clashed, the Bulls beat the Midshipmen by a final score of 52-45. Both teams are fresh from high-scoring victories last week, so this game has the potential to be a bit of a shootout.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

South Florida vs Navy Preview

Led by coach Charlie Strong, the Bulls are having a rough start to the season. They got blown out after a bye week against SMU a few weeks ago, but they’ve won two in a row since, including a close one against BYU last week. They won’t have it any easier this week when they travel to Maryland.

After losing starting quarterback Blake Barnett to a season-ending ankle injury, freshman Jordan McCloud has taken over for the Bulls, with mixed results. McCloud has thrown for eight touchdowns and five interceptions so far this year, but he has missed some big throws, including a few potential touchdowns. He needs to improve his consistency against this tough Navy defense.

Jordan Cronkrite was a huge reason the Bulls hung on to beat BYU last week. Cronkrite had 158 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns. South Florida is putting up 26 points a game, but their defense is giving up a whopping 176.2 yards a game rushing, and that won’t cut it against this Navy team. They’ll need more than an excellent rushing attack to beat the Midshipmen.

Despite having the better team on paper, head coach of the Midshipmen, Ken Niumatalolo, isn’t taking his competition lightly this week. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Strong, who is one of the best in this profession. I’ve always said that’s a hard combination to overcome – a talented team that is well-coached. It’s going to be a tough game,” Niumatalolo said.

This game could end up being a bit of a slugfest, indeed. Navy is averaging over 37 points a game while their defense is giving up just under 19 points. The Midshipmen are also ninth in the nation when it comes to stopping the run, and they’ll have a very tough test when they face Cronkrite.

The Navy offense, led by quarterback Malcolm Perry, has been good but not dominant. Perry has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and is also the team’s leading rusher, so how his shoulder holds up in this one will be something to watch.

Navy is favored by 14.5 points at home this week, and will have a very good chance to move to 5-1.