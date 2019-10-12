How to Watch North Dakota State vs Northern Iowa Football Online

The North Dakota State Bison will host the Northern Iowa Panthers in Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch NDSU vs Northern Iowa live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Northern Iowa vs North Dakota State Preview

NDSU, the top-ranked team in the FCS, improved to 5-0 on the season last week, crushing the Illinois State Redbirds 37-3 on the road in each team’s Missouri Valley Conference opener.

The Bison more than doubled up Illinois State in yards from scrimmage, finishing with a 482-200 advantage.

“I’m not saying we played a perfect game, but we played well,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said, according to The Pantagraph. “I’m excited about the win. Execution was high.”

NDSU rushed 55 times for 293 yards (5.3 yards per carry). Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance completed 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He rushed seven times for another 43 yards.

“We did a nice job running the football, spreading it out,” Entz said, per The Pantagraph. “We didn’t have to use Trey much in the run game, and that’s a positive. Our guys up front did a great job establishing the line of scrimmage. We knew they would be a solid front seven. They had our respect.”

The Bison have won 26 consecutive games, tying the James Madison Dukes’ winning streak from 2016 to 2017 as the second-longest winning streak in FCS history. NDSU holds the all-time record — they won 33 games in a row from 2012 to 2014.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Entz said of NDSU’s streak, according to Inforum.com. “Our No. 1 priority is getting a big win over the University of Northern Iowa.”

The Panthers are 3-2 overall. Last week, they bested the Youngstown State Penguins 21-14 at home in their conference opener.

UNI outgained the Penguins 334-294 and held them to just 55 rushing yards on 36 attempts (1.5 yards per carry).

“Defensively, I was very pleased with their resilience,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said, according to The Northern Iowan. “What I probably enjoy the most is how a defense can energize a building, and how a building can energize a defense. I thought the fans were awesome, and that’s why the home field is so important for us. When you get into those drives like the one we had finished with a fumble, I’d say that was just as much the fan’s fumble as it was ours.”

UNI redshirt junior defensive lineman Elerson Smith led the team with 2.5 of their 6 sacks.

“We all thought on the sideline that the defensive line played an outstanding, hard-effort game,” Farley said, per The Northern Iowan. “There were multiple guys who hadn’t played, because going that hard for that long takes a lot of energy. That crew is very methodical and works very hard.”