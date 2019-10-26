How to Watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Football

A sold out crowd will fill the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings this Saturday when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the North Dakota State Bison.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on national TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch NDSU vs SDSU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Preview

The Dakota Marker Trophy will be on the line in this one, along with an undefeated record in the Missouri Vally Conference. Both teams are currently 3-0 in the conference, so something will have to give in this game. This has all the makings of a tough back-and-forth battle.

When these two teams met last year, NDSU won twice: 21-17 in September, and 44-21 in the national semifinals later in the year. SD State will surely be looking to win the annual meeting this season in what will be a very meaningful game for both teams. Whoever wins this game will take over first place in the MVFC, and the game is already receiving loads of hype. That hype will be amplified further Saturday morning, when ESPN’s College GameDay arrives in Billings to film their show there.

Much will come down to the two freshman signal callers under center. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance has been lights out so far this year. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,257 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. Lance is a true dual-threat, and is also the team’s leading rusher with 509 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.

The Bison have been impressive on defense, as well. They’re giving up just over 10 points a game, and they’ll have a tough test Saturday.

Freshman quarterback J’Bore Gibbs has also been impressive this season. He has 988 yards passing along with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Like Lance, Gibbs is also a dual-threat, rushing fo four touchdowns this season. He will likely lean on wide receiver Cade Johnson and running back Pierre Strong, who have been two of his biggest playmakers so far.

On defense, Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier knows his team will have a difficult task in stopping NDSU’s offensive attack. “They’re very good at every position. Their quarterback is very safe with the ball, he takes care of the ball both running and passing, so it’s gonna be a battle for our defense,” he said.

The Bison are 9-6 in this series since 2004, but the Jackrabbits are 4-3 against NDSU when playing at home during that period. NDSU is a 4.5 point favorite in this game.