How to Watch Miami Ohio vs Northern Illinois Football

The Miami RedHawks football team will host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday as the squads vie for the Mallory Cup, named for Bill Mallory, who coached Miami to a MAC championship in 1973 and did the same with the Huskies a decade later.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes multiple MAC football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch NIU vs Miami live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Miami Ohio vs Northern Illinois Preview

The Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak last week, besting the Ohio Bobcats 39-36 on a 37-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker John Richardson as time expired. They overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit to improve to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in MAC play.

“I knew that the snap and hold were going to be great, I knew the line was going to block just like they had all year,” Richardson said, according to the NIU athletics department website. “I just had to be confident in myself because my team had confidence in me. It was tough missing earlier. I knew I had to deliver for my team.”

NIU improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

“I’m proud of our kids, I’m proud of our coaches,” Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock said, per the NIU athletics department website. “We were resilient. It was a team effort; I liked the fight of our team. We wanted to play four quarters of Huskie Football, not getting too high or too low, just play the next play. The difference today was guys making plays. We talked to our guys at halftime about making plays.”

Huskies wide receiver Cole Tucker made a career-high 8 catches for 118 yards.

“Number one, he catches the football,” Hammock said of the redshirt sophomore, per the athletics department website. “He’s a good route runner. We’re going to play the guys that play consistent football. Going into the game, he knew he was getting the start, he knew we were going to him and he did what we expected him to do, catch the football and make plays.”

The RedHawks suffered a 38-16 road defeat against the Western Michigan Broncos last week, falling to 1-1 in conference play and 2-4 overall.

Miami outgained the Broncos 365-310, but lost the turnover battle 3-1.

“We’re hungry,” Miami redshirt junior cornerback Emmanuel Rugamba said this week, according to the Journal-News. “We’re eager to bounce back.”

Miami claimed the inaugural Mallory Cup last year, pounding the Huskies 37-13 on the road.

“We’re going to respect our opponent just like we do everyone else, but when it comes down to what we remember, we know what they did to us last year,” NIU senior offensive lineman Christopher Perez said, according to the Northern Star. “We weren’t really happy about that, so we’re gonna treat it like every other game, but we realize there’s more meaning around this one, and it’s really just the history between the two programs.”