How to Watch Notre Dame vs Capital Basketball Online Without Cable

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team will host Division III squad the Capital Crusaders for a preseason exhibition on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion in Indiana.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on ACC Network Extra, which can only be watched on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. It’s not an actual TV channel.

In order to watch ACC Network Extra, you’ll need to sign in with a cable provider that includes ACC Network in the channel package. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel in your package, you can sign up for one of the following live-TV streaming services that include ACC Network, and then use those credentials to watch on the ESPN digital platforms:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network. If you want to keep the ACC Network for the long-term, this is the cheapest streaming service that includes it.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Notre Dame vs Capital on ACC Network Extra live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your Hulu credentials.

Sling TV

ACC Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Capital on ACC Network Extra on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, with the upper three bundles including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch Notre Dame vs Capital on ACC Network Extra on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your PS Vue credentials.

Notre Dame vs Capital Preview

The 2018-19 season was one to forget for the Fighting Irish, who finished below .500 (14-19 overall, 3-15 in the ACC) for just the second time in 20 years and missed out on March Madness for a second consecutive season.

Last year’s squad struggled to stay healthy, missing a combined 63 games due to injuries and illnesses.

“We’re older. We’re healthier. We’re better,” head coach Mike Brey said on October 16, according to WSBT. “What does that mean in the league we signed up for? Getting back to the NCAA tournament. We’ve missed it. It’s been a void to not be a part of that thing. That’s what they talk about. We’ve got some guys that had to get older, had to get stronger. We have definitely made some progressing that area, still got work to do.”

Media members named Notre Dame senior big man John Mooney to the preseason All-ACC team earlier this month. Last year, Mooney led the Irish in points per game (14.1) and rebounds per game (11.2).

“Johnny carries a lot of clout in our league when you hear the other coaches,” Brey said, according to The Associated Press. “We take him for granted — he just rolls out of bed and goes 15 (points) and 12 (rebounds) like it’s nothing.”

The Crusaders went 21-8 overall and 14-4 in Division III’s Ohio Athletic Conference last year.

Since 1994, they’ve been coached by former Dayton Flyers standout Damon Goodwin, father of Notre Dame guard Dane Goodwin.

“If you saw a picture of me in high school, there’s a certain resemblance to Dane now, but that’s about it,” Damon said when Dane was a high school senior in January 2018, according to ThisWeek Community News. “He’s better than I ever was. He’s more athletic. He’s more skilled.

“There’s really no comparison.”

As a freshman in 2018-19, Dane played in all 33 of the Irish’s games, making nine starts and averaging 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Damon — who, like Dane, stands at 6’6″ — averaged 14.3 points and 3.9 assists per game as a senior at Dayton in 1985-86, shooting 52.4% from the field and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

Two years earlier, he ranked fourth in minutes and scoring for a Flyers squad that, as a No. 10 seed, reached the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual national champions the Georgetown Hoyas.

“I’ve watched (my father’s) old films, when he had short shorts and long hair,” Dane said in 2018, per ThisWeek Community News. “He was always the best shooter on his team, and he played at a time when there was no 3-point line. He’s joked with me that he might have double those points if there was a 3-point line. We both shoot it well. I’m probably a little more athletic. But our games have a lot in common.”