How to Watch Notre Dame vs Bowling Green Online Without Cable

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs Notre Dame Preview

Last week, the Fighting Irish bounced back from a 23-17 road defeat at the paws of the Georgia Bulldogs, erasing a three-point halftime deficit to best the Virginia Cavaliers 35-20 and improve to 3-1.

“It was not an easy week, challenged our football team, right after the Georgia game, this would be a defining game,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said, according to 247Sports. “That’s hard to do after playing a very emotional game against Georgia to come out as the head coach and tell your team this week will be a defining game. In some instances that’s not very fair, but we challenged them, they accepted the challenge, the staff accepted the challenge, and they responded.”

He added: “Virginia has played extremely well in the second half and has won games in the second half and we took over that game in the second half.

“So really proud of our staff, really proud of our players, and really good win against the 18th ranked team in the country.”

The Irish defense held Virginia to just 4 rushing yards on 29 attempts. They sacked Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins eight times, and held him to 10-of-20 passing in the second half.

“Yeah, look, we didn’t go in thinking eight sacks was the margin here, the ball comes out really quick, obviously Perkins played flawlessly in the first half, 20 of 23,” Kelly said, per 247Sports. “The ball came out accurately, on time, made great throws. We wanted to make sure that the pocket collapsed on him and made it difficult for him to get outside and improvise. We stuck with our game plan.

“Again, I challenged our staff to be stubborn and persistent and determined and we did that. It broke through for us in a manner that we saw, a lot of those sacks really come together in the second half.”

The Falcons opened their season by blasting the Morgan State Bears 46-3, but they’ve since been on the receiving end of three blowouts.

Most recently, they dropped their MAC opener to the Kent State Golden Flashes 62-20, surrendering 750 yards from scrimmage.

“We believe we’re better than what we’ve been showing, and we know that,” Bowling Green linebacker Brandon Perce said, according to the Sentinel-Tribune. “We just have to keep competing, coming in every day, working. Not letting the outside noise get to us, affecting our play. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of attention-to-detail stuff. Little things to fix. And those little things turn to big plays.”