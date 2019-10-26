How to Watch Ohio vs Ball State Football Online

The Ohio University Bobcats (3-4 overall, 2-1 in conference) head to Scheumann Stadium in Muncie to take on the Ball State Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-0 in conference) on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes multiple MAC football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Ohio vs Ball State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Ohio vs Ball State Preview

Right now, the Bobcats are 3-4, but they are 2-1 in the Mid-American Conference East Division, and they are currently in a three-way tie for first place. This game will be crucial if they want to stay on top of a competitive division.

Led by senior quarterback Nathan Rourke, the Bobcats are averaging 29.9 points per game. Rourke is having a solid year, throwing for 1,612 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His running game has also been solid–Rourke is the Bobcats’ leading rusher, with 409 yards on the ground this season. Ohio is averaging 176 rushing yards a game, and 4.9 yards per rush, but they’re going to need to fire on all cylinders on offense in order to compete with this tough Ball State team.

On defense, the Bobcats are giving up 30 points a game, and they have forced five turnovers this year. They will be going up against one of the best offenses they’ll see this year in Drew Pitt and the Cardinals. They may need a few big plays if they want to keep this one winnable.

Ball State has won three in a row, and they are looking to ride that momentum into this game. Led by junior quarterback Drew Pitt, the Cardinals are averaging over 34 points a game. Pitt has been excellent, throwing for 1,868 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s coming off a game in which his offense racked up 52 points against Toledo, so Ball State is a very hot football team right now, particularly on offense.

The Cardinals also have running back Caleb Huntley, who has 711 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. Huntley is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and he’ll be another crucial element of this Ball State offense.

The Cardinals are giving up 27 points a game on defense, but they’re also giving up just under 20 points to MAC opponents. Rourke and the Bobcats will be a formidable test for this Ball State team at home.

The Bobcats won 52-14 the last time these two teams squared off, but they were at home in Athens, and they are 1-2 on the road so far this season. Ball State is 2.5 point favorites at home in this game, which looks to be a back and forth high-scoring battle.