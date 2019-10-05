How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Football Without Cable

The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a Big 12 tilt at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Preview

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play last week, besting the Kansas State Wildcats 26-13 at home, and they did it with a remade offensive line.

With starting left tackle Dylan Galloway and starting right tackle Teven Jenkins unavailable due to injuries, Oklahoma State slid starting right guard Bryce Bray to Galloway’s spot and starting center Johnny Wilson to right guard. Ry Schneider started at center, and true freshman Hunter Wilson played right tackle in his first career start.

Marcus Keyes remained at right guard.

“It had me scared, I don’t think I ate much all week,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said, according to The O’Colly. “We had five guys and four guys in a different spot.”

The Cowboys had little trouble running the ball behind their overhauled line, racking up 373 rushing yards on 44 carries (8.5 yards per carry).

“Some guys really stepped up to the plate,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said, per The O’Colly. “I treat it like this when someone plays musical chairs, it’s like ‘I’m gonna get that chair.’ To me, for those guys, stepping up to the plate, I think that they’re thinking that the mentality is ‘I’m gonna do my part, I’m gonna make sure that if I do my part, they can hold me accountable and everyone can do their part and we can execute as one.'”

The Red Raiders fell to 2-2 last week, dropping their first conference game of the season 55-16 to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

The Sooners more than doubled up Texas Tech in yards from scrimmage, outgaining them 644-314.

“Coming off that weekend, obviously not the result that I or any of the players or coaches wanted, but Oklahoma is a good team, really good team, good coaches, and they played extremely well,” Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said Monday, according to 247Sports. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked.

“What it causes you to do is you start to look internal, and you start to look at what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, who you’re doing it with, the messaging, how you’re messaging. Causes you to do everything, and we’re certainly doing that. We’re accountable for that, and it’s led right here by me first and foremost.

“So I do know this: We have a bunch of players and coaches that — they want to make it right. They’ve got to continue to work and to strain and to, I think, just continue to hear the message, to send the right messaging, the work, the accountability, the coaching and teaching we’ve got to do.”