How to Watch Oklahoma vs West Virginia Football Online Without Cable

Back up to No. 5 in the country following last week’s win over Texas, undefeated Oklahoma stays home for a Homecoming week matchup against 3-3 West Virginia on Saturday.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma Preview

Oklahoma got its first real test of the season in the Red River Shootout last week, but the Sooners nevertheless led the entire game and held on for the 34-27 victory. The offense once again moved the ball at will, piling up 511 total yards of offense, and if it weren’t for two turnovers inside of Texas’ 10-yard line, the score wouldn’t have been nearly as close.

Both of those turnovers went to Heisman candidate QB Jalen Hurts, who piled up 235 passing yards, 131 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) but wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

“I would say I didn’t put the team in the greatest and best situation,” he said after the game. “Not a complete game, but a step in the right direction.”

Still, Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who racked up 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, have this offense humming. The Sooners rank first in the nation in both yards per game (599.8) and yards per play (9.3).

There’s no reason to believe those numbers will decrease this week against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are off to a 1-2 start in Big 12 play (with their only win coming against Kansas), and in their last two, they’ve allowed 42 points to Texas and 38 to Iowa State–and both of those were at home.

They rank 101st in the country in points allowed per game, though that doesn’t quite tell the entire story of their defense. They rank a much more reasonable 45th in yards per play allowed but have given up a lot of points as a result of their offense committing 2.2 turnovers per game (ranks 115th).

Speaking of the offense, former Sooners QB Austin Kendall has started all six games for West Virginia, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 1,247 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is, however, questionable to face his old team after suffering a chest injury last weekend.

“Yeah, in the broad sense is it strange? Yeah, a little bit,” Riley said about facing his former player. “But the guy was recruited and was here with us for three years. It definitely feels a little strange, but I’ve got to see bits and pieces of him, obviously had a chance to study him a little bit more here this week. He’s had some games where he’s played really, really well. I thought it’s been pretty impressive how early on in a system with so many new pieces, coaching staff, players, everything, they’ve really done a nice job.”

Whether Kendall plays or not, the Mountaineers will be severely overmatched in this one. Oklahoma, who has won all seven head-to-head matchups since West Virginia entered the Big 12 in 2012, is favored by 34 points.