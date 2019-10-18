How to Watch Ohio State vs Northwestern Football Online Without Cable

In a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game, No. 4 Ohio State will head to Evanston to take on Northwestern in a rare Friday night contest.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs Northwestern Preview

In the buildup to this one, there’s a strong possibility you heard the words trap game.

It may seem silly considering the Buckeyes are favored by four touchdowns, but this game does have all the ingredients of what would be defined as a “trap” for OSU. Northwestern has been awful to start this season, and it would make plenty of sense for Ohio State to look past them with a matchup against No. 6 Wisconsin looming next week.

Additionally, both teams are coming off a bye, OSU is on the road for the first time in October, the game is being played on a Friday night, and Northwestern isn’t as bad as most 1-4 teams. Their losses have come against Stanford, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska, and the latter two–both on the road–were only by nine and three points, respectively. The Wildcats got off to a similarly poor start last year before winning seven of eight to clinch a spot against OSU in the Big Ten Championship.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes should roll to a no-nonsense victory. After all, their lowest margin of victory this year has been 24 points. But all things considered, this game could, at the very least, prove to be a bit trickier than most 28-point spread games.

All that said, this is around the time that Ohio State lost its only game last year (they were favored by 13 at Purdue), so it shouldn’t be difficult for them to maintain focus. Head coach Ryan Day is making sure that happens.

“All you’re worried about is this game right here, and we all know what happens if you start lose focus, and we cannot do that,” he said. “So this week we’ve talked about having a white belt mentality, which is a mentality that you’re starting right from scratch and that you don’t take anything for granted, you don’t make any assumptions, and if we do that, then we’ll be fine. If we start to look ahead or start to let our egos get in the way, then we’re in trouble.”

Ohio State ranks Top 10 in America in both yards per play (fifth at 7.1) and yards per play allowed (second at 3.5). Northwestern, meanwhile, has been stout defensively (26th in the nation at 4.7 yards per play allowed) but anemic on the offensive side of the ball (127th nationally at 3.8 yards per play).

“They do a tremendous job on defense,” Day said. “Really that whole defense is back from last year, Big Ten Championship game. Pat is as good a coach as there is in the country. That’s documented. It’s hard to find a yard against them.”

This sets up a contest that is more intriguing than the odds would suggest, and Northwestern shouldn’t be overlooked, but the Wildcats just won’t likely have the offensive firepower to keep up with Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and the Buckeyes.