How to Watch Patriots vs Redskins Online Without Cable

After a tough matchup last week, the New England Patriots (4-0) travel to take on the winless Washington Redskins (0-4) at FedExField on Sunday.

Patriots vs Redskins Preview

After some uncertainty, the Redskins announced that quarterback Colt McCoy will start at quarterback this week against the Patriots in his return from injury.

“Well, it’s his job to lose. That’s for sure,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “You could see he wasn’t quite healthy in training camp and that’s why we sat him, make him get well, get that strength back and the confidence back in his leg.”

Case Keenum was previously holding down the starting role, but was pulled last week against the Giants after managing just 37 yards on 6 of 11 passing with an interception.

The Redskins inserted rookie Dwayne Haskins, who by most accounts was not ready for the NFL game yet. It showed, as he tossed three interceptions against the Giants and watched fellow rookie passer Daniel Jones come away with his second win in as many starts.

The Redskins understand the task they’re taking on, but can’t focus too much on the aura that the Patriots and Tom Brady provide.

“We could sit here and make it about the Patriots, and we would be here all day: Super Bowls; best quarterback of all time; one of the greatest coaches of all time. I really don’t care about any of that,” Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “I’m focused on what the Redskins have to do. ‘Cause if we don’t do what we’ve got to do, it doesn’t matter what they do, ’cause we’re not going to win.”

The Patriots averaged just a shade over 35 points through their first three games of the season, but had to grind out a 16-10 win over a Josh Allen-less Buffalo squad last week. Considering Washington gives up the second-most points in the league at 29.5 per game, it should be expected that Brady and Co. light up the box score again.

And it’s not just the offense. New England’s defense is allowing just 6.8 points per game — tops in the league. Washington is giving up the second-most, 29.5.

“Everything that they do is different than any other team in the league. They can roll with seven DBs on one play, and then they’ll have five linebackers out there next. You just never know,” Washington running back Chris Thompson said. “With them, it’s never situational. It’s never like, ‘Oh, it’s third-and-5, they’re going to put all their DBs out there.’ They might do it on second down, just for the heck of it. And everything they do, they’re sound and disciplined. It’s a big challenge, for sure. And the fact is, our offense hasn’t been the best, especially the last two weeks.”

The Patriots are 15-point road favorites for the game with a total of 42.

