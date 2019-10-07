Pelicans vs Hawks Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

There will be high draft picks aplenty on the court in Atlanta on Monday as the New Orleans Pelicans kickoff the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks.

Pelicans vs Hawks Preview

There will be a ton of young talent on the court of the game, but there’s no secret who the people are coming out to see — No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

Williamson — a physical wonder capable of gym-rattling dunks — will hit the court for his first “official” game. Earlier this week, 10,000 fans showed up to watch a Pelicans scrimmage just to catch a glimpse of the Zion show.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of new experiences that have been great, but to actually walk onto the court that we’ll be playing on a lot, it was great,” Williamson said of the scrimmage. “I think we’ll have a lot of great memories here.”

Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin said Williamson was “touched by the hand of God,” so it’s obvious he’s made his impact known so far. And Griffin noted that people should not be swayed by the high-profile hype that follows Zion around.

“I think that hype is totally counter to who he is as a person,” Griffin said. “He’s a kid that would natively be happy if he had four points and eight rebounds and the team won. He doesn’t care.”

That being said, the Pelicans are trying to not put too much pressure on Williamson.

“What I think he’s going to do is play extremely hard and be the best player he can. That’s all we would ask of any player we have,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “We don’t have these expectations that all of a sudden, we’re going to win 74 games and have it that way. For us, the most important thing is we have to try to get better every day.”

The Pelicans have one of the best young cores in basketball, with Williamson being joined by Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. All three came over this offseason as part of the blockbuster that sent franchise centerpiece Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

The Hawks have their own group of young talent in Trae Young, John Collins and newly-drafted rookie Deandre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

“This is where we build our chemistry and come together,” Reddish said. “Learn each other, learn what we do, what we do poorly, and just improve upon those things throughout the entire season … it’s a beautiful thing. It’s helpful for each and every one of us.”