How to Watch Penn vs Yale Football Online

The Yale Bulldogs football team will host the Penn Quakers in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular national TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Penn vs Yale live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Penn vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs, 1-1 in Ivy League play, came back to beat the out-of-conference Richmond Spiders 28-27 last week to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Richmond led by 13 when they missed a 44-yard field goal with 4:20 remaining. Yale senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings completed 9 of 9 passes on the succeeding drive, capping it off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout JP Shohfi with 83 seconds left.

Shohfi then recovered senior kicker Sam Tuckerman’s onside kick to keep the Bulldogs alive. From Yale’s 49-yard line, Rawlings helmed another touchdown drive, finding senior receiver Reed Klubnik in the end zone with nine seconds on the clock to set up Tuckerman’s game-winning PAT.

“I think as a unit and as a team we did a really good job keeping the overall energy and spirits up,” Shohfi said, according to the Yale Daily News. “We believe in fighting until the very end no matter what the scoreboard says or circumstances are. We did an incredible job today of pushing through it all, not worrying about the score — if we had an opportunity to step out onto the field, we were going to make the most of it. Of course, it wasn’t clicking every single time, but in the end when we needed to, we finished.”

The Spiders led 20-7 at halftime, then took a 20-point lead on a touchdown drive to open the second half.

“We talk a lot about how your response is twice as important as the event itself,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said, per the Yale Daily News. “I told them before the game, ‘I hope to God we find ourselves behind, because, if we want to be a really good team, we have to learn to respond to being down in a game.’ We walked in at halftime and I said, ‘There you go boys, let’s go figure it out,’ and they did just that. They just kept fighting and found a way to make plays — something that we weren’t doing in the first half. We grew a ton in thirty minutes of football.”

The Quakers fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Ivy League play last week, losing to the Columbia Lions 44-6 on the road.

Penn’s offense netted just 232 yards from scrimmage and failed to score — the team’s only points came courtesy of a fumble returned for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“It just seems like every opportunity we had to make a play, we didn’t convert,” Penn head coach Ray Priore said, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “Regardless, I take extreme ownership of this loss as a football coach.”