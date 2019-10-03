How to Watch Rams vs Seahawks Online Without Cable

Two NFC West rivals clash as Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) host Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams (3-1) in primetime.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network and Fox, and it will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Rams vs Seahawks Preview

The Rams enter their matchup with their NFC West rival coming off a stunning 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home last week.

Seattle has been kind to the Rams of late and it could be a solid spot for a turnaround. The team has won three of their past four against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

“I think we are all in the same position of, we’re just excited about another opportunity,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We respect the Seahawks a lot, but I know for me personally, I think a lot of the players would agree, the Thursday week is stressful in terms of the amount of work that is condensed in a short week, but it provides a great chance for us to respond from a disappointing Sunday.”

A lot of talk around the Rams has been focused on the workload of running back Todd Gurley, who is averaging just 15 touches a game. The All-Pro back has grown frustrated with the talk around his health and lack of production. He was short with reporters this week and even snapped when asked about playing alternating series.

“I think you asked this question before, so take the answer I gave you last time,” Gurley said.

He also doesn’t sound too happy about playing on a short week.

“You know how I feel about Thursday night games,” Gurley told USA Today’s Scott Gleeson. “I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever.”

The Seahawks have noticed that Gurley, a player that has torn them up in the past, hasn’t been as much of a factor so far this season.

“Looks like they’re just mapping out a course for the season and keeping him healthy and fresh,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during a teleconference. “He looks pretty darn good to me.”

Russell Wilson has helped guide the Seahawks to a strong start, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the NFC in passer rating.

“I think I’m playing good. I think there’s some more things out there that you can always try and do,” Wilson said.

A win will go a long way in the race for the division, with the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers — who had a bye last week — all sitting with three wins. But Seattle has its sights firmly set on this week.

“What happened last year, what happened the previous years before doesn’t really matter,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “If you don’t bring your game this year, then all of that is erased.”

Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 49.5.