How to Watch Ravens vs Steelers Online Without Cable

The Baltimore Ravens will suit up for their second AFC North rivalry matchup in as many weeks as they head to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Pittsburgh) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Pittsburgh) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Steelers Preview

After a strong 2-0 start, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have come back to earth in consecutive losses to the Browns and Chiefs.

Jackson is fifth in the AFC in passing yards (1,110) and 11th in rushing yards (238) and has accounted for 11 touchdowns. However, a good chunk of those numbers came in the opening two games against the Cardinals and Dolphins — teams who boast defenses in the bottom half of the NFL.

However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has seen some big growth from Jackson in Year 2.

“We’ve seen some of Lamar Jackson, but we hadn’t seen the totality of it in the ways a lot of people have,” Tomlin said. “Looking at the tape, obviously it’s grown and he’s experiencing the natural maturation process that you expect from guys from Year 1 to Year 2. He’s doing an awesome job of administering the offense. The offense is really challenging, quite frankly, because it stresses you in a lot of ways.”

Jackson got a taste of Heinz Field last year, but didn’t see a ton of the field as he was still backing up Joe Flacco.

“They play that little song, and they wave their little flags and stuff, with the little towels around,” Jackson said. “It was pretty dope. I enjoyed it. I did, I really did.”

The Ravens were gashed by the Browns last week, most notably running back Nick Chubb, who scampered for 165 yards and three touchdowns — including an 88-yard touchdown in the second half.

“We win the game with a touchdown and we’re going to give up an 88-yard touchdown? That’s not Ravens football,” Harbaugh said. “We had seen that run already earlier in the game. That same exact play three or four times. We’re better than that.”

The Steelers managed their first win of the season against the hapless Bengals on Monday Night Football last week. A win against the Ravens would go a long way in staying in the race for the AFC North, which they last won in 2017.

“The competitiveness of the game is always there,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Ryan Switzer. “It’s usually not one-sided. And there’s usually something on the line when these two teams are playing. It’s for division outright or wild card, whatever the reason is, these teams are usually playing with something on the line.”

Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite for the game, with a total of 44.

