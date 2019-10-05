How to Watch Rice vs UAB Football Online

The UAB Blazers football team will host the Rice Owls on Saturday in Conference USA play.

Rice vs UAB Preview

The Owls fell to 0-5 last week, dropping their Conference USA opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 23-20 in overtime.

Rice took the lead with a field goal on the first possession after regulation, but surrendered a game-winning 12-yard touchdown run to quarterback J’Mar Smith when the Bulldogs took over.

“We’ve got to become that team that wants that situation, thrives on that situation and finishes that situation,” Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “That’s what we’re working towards is earning the right to have that belief in crunch time to win ballgames.”

The Owls outgained Louisiana Tech 338-294, and held them to 84 rushing yards on 22 carries.

“Defensively, we’re playing a really high level right now, that’s the bottom line,” Bloomgren said, per the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve given ourselves a chance to be in those games in the fourth quarter because of the ferocious way that our defense is playing. I think they’re really playing in a relentless manner, swarming to the ball and you know what, we’re still going to ask them for more.”

Rice has played one of the toughest early-season schedules in the country, falling to the Army Black Knights, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the Texas Longhorns, and the Baylor Bears before last week’s defeat.

Last week, the Blazers fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 20-13 on a late touchdown to drop to 3-1.

“It was a tough loss and now we move on to Rice,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said this week, according to AL.com. “Coach Bloomgren, I’ve known for a long time. I think he’s really got them heading in the right direction. You might say, ‘Well, they’re 0-5.’ Look at who they have played — three Power Five teams and they played them very well. With Louisiana Tech, by every stretch, they should have won that game. They’re getting remarkably better from last year, and we are going to get all we want this week.”

Clark added that he believes his players agree the Owls are better than their record suggests.

“I do think from hearing from the guys yesterday, they are smart enough to understand. If you look at who they (Rice) have played, and I say it’s tough just because it’s human nature. It’s human nature for fans, for players, for everybody. I’m hoping with this Louisiana Tech game, all we have to do is turn on the film. We’ll watch them play and lead this whole game. We have a lot of respect for Louisiana Tech as well, so hopefully, that will do it. That’s how we’re going to start today. If we don’t, we’ll be in trouble.”