‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 9 Online

Tonight is the final episode in the first season of HBO’s new TV series, The Righteous Gemstones. You’ll more than likely want to watch this finale live as soon as it airs. Tonight’s episode premieres at 10:10 p.m. Eastern on TV, a little later than you might expect, but it will air on HBO Go and Now right at 10 p.m. The episode is 50 minutes long, so it’s longer than some of the previous 30-minute episodes this season.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Streaming Options Through HBO

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

Once your account is established, you can watch HBO Now through the app on your portable device, through the app on this extensive list of streaming devices, or on your computer over the web at HBONow.com.

HBO Go is the other of HBO’s two streaming services. HBO Go would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch The Righteous Gemstones.

If your cable company works with HBO GO, then you’ll have free access to the HBO GO streaming service as long as you have HBO with your cable or satellite package.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Preview

Tonight’s finale is Episode 9, called “Better is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning.” The official synopsis reads: “Season 1 finale. Eli questions his children’s future in the Gemstone ministry. Jesse struggles to keep his marriage together. Judy opens up to BJ about her past. A disillusioned Kelvin embraces his dark side.”

The episode premieres on TV at 10:10 p.m. Eastern, but it will premiere on HBO Go and Now at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The great news is that tonight’s finale isn’t the end of the series. It’s already been renewed for a second season. The great news was announced halfway through the season. Amy Gravitt, executive vice president for HBO programming, said in a statement: “Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm. We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia