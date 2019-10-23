How to Watch Rockets Games Online Without Cable 2019

With James Harden and offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook manning the league’s most exciting backcourt, the Houston Rockets are easily of the league’s top must-watch teams in 2019-20.

Rockets games this year will be on either AT&T SportsNet Southwest (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Rockets games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rockets Channels Included: AT&T SportsNet Southwest (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

AT&T SportsNet Southwest (FuboTV is the only streaming service that has this channel), NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV is by far the best option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rockets games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Houston Rockets 2019 Season Preview

The Houston Rockets went 53-29 last year before getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in five seasons.

Over the summer, they acquired 2016-17 MVP Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul, two protected first-round picks, and two pick swaps in the first round.

Across the past five seasons, Westbrook and Rockets guard James Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, have each led the league in usage percentage twice. Both have downplayed the idea that there won’t be enough ball to go around for two of the most ball-dominant guards in the NBA.

“If Russ has got it going, and Russ is having one of those games that we’ve all seen before, guess what I’m going to do? Sit back and watch the show, and vice versa,” Harden said during the preseason, according to NBA.com. “You can’t sit up here and say, ‘Oh, Russ is going to have the basketball for the first half, and I’m going to have the ball the second half.’ No, things happen through the course of the game that you just flow with and go with.”

Westbrook and Harden were teammates for three seasons in Oklahoma before the Thunder traded them to Houston seven years apart.

“I think it’s good for both of us because we understand the amount of energy and effort, time and commitment it takes to be able to do that for an entire season,” Westbrook said, per NBA.com. “Now, being together on the same team, I think it’s important that we can lean on [one another], sacrifice, and not do as much to still have an impact on the game. I think [what] a lot of people don’t know is we have a friendship first outside of basketball. I think me and him communicate and understand each other. In the games, it’s going to be easy.”

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni noted he planned to have Harden and Westbrook share the floor for roughly 19 minutes per contest.

“James will be off the court about 13 minutes a game, so Russell will be out there by himself for 13-14 minutes,” D’Antoni said, according to Bleacher Report. “Then Russell will be off the court about 16 minutes a game, so that’s 29 minutes, more or less, they’re not playing together. So we’ll have one or the other on the floor at all times, and then we’ll figure out the last five minutes.

He added: “But to be special, we got to figure that out.”