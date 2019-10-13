How to Watch Seahawks vs Browns Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks have rolled to a 4-1 start this season, but head to Cleveland to face a 2-3 Browns team in desperate need of a win on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Browns on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Seattle and Cleveland) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Browns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Seattle and Cleveland). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Seahawks and Browns games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Browns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Browns and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most hyped teams heading into the season, but have unable to follow through on those expectations after stumbling to an uneven 2-3 start. The most recent loss for the Browns came in embarrassing fashion in primetime, failing to score a touchdown against the 49ers, losing 31-3.

“We’ve just got to find ways to be more intentional,” Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said. “I just believe in that. We’ve just got to find ways to get guys that we believe are game-changers the ball. And defenses gotta try to stop it. I don’t think it should ever be about us. I think the defense should have their hands full and should have to stop us.”

The Browns have been unable to get star pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. going. He has just two catches in each of the last two games and hasn’t been a huge impact since landing in a Browns jersey this offseason through a blockbuster trade.

“Right now the season can go either way,” Beckham said. “We are at that fork in the road. And it is funny we are all having these conversations where as I feel like in the past this team might have been 1-4, 0-5 and now we are all upset because we are 2-3. So that is the good mindset that we have. That we are upset that we are 2-3 and we know that we are capable of doing more. It is just about doing more.”

Russell Wilson is an MVP candidate thanks to his strong start, throwing for 1,409 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He is making the same plays from one week to the next to the next to the next,’’ Carroll said. “Just rolling one to the other. So it’s his level of play that has really shown up, regardless of who we are playing.

“His consistency is there, his confidence, his command has been the same each week to week to week. It’s something I’m not surprised (by), it was just, ‘When was he really going to take over and really own it?’ And I think you are seeing it from last year to this year he is getting into that mode.”

The Browns were initially listed as favorites before their Monday night debacle. Now the Seahawks are listed as 2-point favorites with a total of 46.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Seahawks Games Without Cable in 2019