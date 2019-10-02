How to Watch Sharks vs Golden Knights Online Without Cable

In a rematch of one of last year’s postseason matchups, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks in a 2019-20 NHL season opener at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

Sharks vs Golden Knights Preview

These teams have met in the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Last year, the Sharks avenged a 2018 six-game defeat in the second round by besting the Knights in seven games in the first.

Two days after Wednesday’s game, the teams will meet again in San Jose.

“We played them seven times last year in the playoffs, so you get used to teams,” Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said, according to Field Level Media. “They know us, we know them, we’re just getting ready for the home opener, and it should be a great game.”

Over the offseason, Vegas inked star center William Karlsson to an eight-year, $47.2 million contract extension.

In 2017-18, Karlsson scored 43 goals, breaking the record for goals scored by a single player in an expansion team’s inaugural season. The 26-year-old has tallied 67 goals and 67 assists across his two seasons in Las Vegas.

“I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else,” Karlsson said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He added: “The decision I made to negotiate this year and maybe not get as much as on an open market, it was an easy decision. Everything around here attracts a lot.”

The Sharks gave an eight-year deal to their own star Karlsson, defenseman Erik Karlsson, over the summer, inking him to a $92 million contract.

They also signed a pair of youngsters from overseas leagues to entry-level contracts in April: Russian 22-year-old Danil Yurtaikin and Swedish 24-year-old Joel Kellman.

Yurtaikin scored 10 goals and added 9 assists across 40 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL last season.

“I think the more you practice with him, the speed and skill are obvious,” Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer said in September, according to The Mercury News. “Whether that translates to production in NHL games is the question. Until you start getting him in games, a handful of games and see that, you don’t know.”

Kellman, representing Brynäs IF of the SHL, notched 16 points and 18 assists across 45 games in 2018-19.

“Joel has consistently proven his skill and hockey IQ, as is evident in his continued improvement in juniors, Allsvenskan, and the Swedish Hockey League,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in April, according to Fear the Fin. “He has proven himself at each level, including over 200 games before the age of 24 at Sweden’s highest level, which is an accomplishment on its own. His intelligence and responsibility on the ice are going to be a huge asset to our organization and we look forward to his joining us.”