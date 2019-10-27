How to Watch Silicon Valley Season 6 Online Without Cable

Mike Judge’s HBO series Silicon Valley returns tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT for its sixth and final season. The show revolves around five friends and businessmen who founded a startup company called Pied Piper in Silicon Valley.

If you don’t have cable or HBO, you can watch new and old episodes of Silicon Valley live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch Silicon Valley either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Silicon Valley live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Silicon Valley either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6 Premiere Preview

When we last left the Pied Piper crew, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) offered Galvin Belson (Matt Ross) the entire Pied Piper company, saying that he is the person with the vision and expertise to achieve a new internet. Belson gloatingly accepted while Dinesh and Jared searched for Colin, the former K-Hole CEO, and added his 80,000 users to PiperNet. Having regained a majority, Gilfoyle installed a patch locking Hooli and Yao out of PiperNet. PiedPiperCoin then gained traction, and the company moved into four floors of offices vacated by Benson’s Hooli.

The final season of the tech satire will be truncated with just seven new episodes making up the show’s final bow.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” said Alec Berg, co-showrunner/executive producer with Mike Judge. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion.”

HBO has released the following teaser outlining what’s to come in the new season. Pied Piper ringleader Richard can be seen awkwardly testifying on Capitol Hill about the security of user data, while his colleagues watch in terror and embarrassment.

Rotten Tomatoes‘ critics consensus for Season 5 reads, “Five seasons in, Silicon Valley finds a new way to up the ante with tighter, less predictable plots, while still maintaining its clever brand of comedic commentary.”

Sean Mulvihill of FanboyNation wrote of its last season, “Season Five is perhaps the best season of the show and has moved everything – the characters, Pied Piper, the comedy – forward and ensured that I’m fully on board for the sixth season whenever it debuts.”

David Sims of The Atlantic echoed similar positive sentiments. “Silicon Valley‘s creators have long prided themselves on staying ahead of tech trends via thorough research, and this new season seems more on-point than ever,” he wrote.

The series was created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky. Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Ross, and Josh Brener are all set to return for the final episodes. The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run including Outstanding Comedy Series. It won two of the awards to date, both in 2015, for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.