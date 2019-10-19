How to Watch South Dakota vs Northern Iowa Football Online

The Northern Iowa Panthers will host the South Dakota Coyotes in Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday.

South Dakota vs Northern Iowa Preview

The Coyotes have bounced back from an 0-3 start to go on a three-game winning streak, improving to 2-0 in MVFC play last week with a 45-10 pounding of the Missouri State Bears on the road.

After surrendering 154 points across their first three tests, USD’s ceded just 16 during their winning streaks, which includes a shutout of the Indiana State Sycamores two weeks ago.

“The defense has bounced back after a rocky start, which has been great to see,” redshirt senior quarterback Austin Simmons said after the Missouri State win, according to the Argus Leader. “It gives us confidence and I think us going out and putting up points in the end zone gives them confidence. We’re just kind of feeding off each other.”

He added: “We’ve kept our confidence and didn’t let those first three games shake us. We need to keep battling and keep doing what we need to do to put ourselves in position to win games.”

Simmons completed 15 of 21 passes for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns without turning the ball over against the Bears.

On the Coyotes’ first play from scrimmage, junior running back Kai Henry lost a fumble at his own 32-yard line. The Bears then traversed the short field for their only touchdown of the day.

“Turnovers are big in football,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said, per the Argus Leader. “It was good to see our offense come back and put some drives together (after the initial turnover), and our defense generate some scoring opportunities by turning them over and giving us some short fields.”

UNI fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play last week, losing 46-14 to the North Dakota State Bison, the defending FCS national champions.

The Panthers trailed 18-14 at halftime. They lost a fumble on the second play from scrimmage after the break, then the Bison needed just two plays to score the first of four unanswered second-half touchdowns.

UNI redshirt senior Jaylin James let a touchdown pass slip through his hands on second-and-10 from the 19-yard line on the Panthers’ ensuing possession.

Two plays later, freshman Matthew Cook missed a 37-yard field goal. He missed a 42-yarder in the first half.

“The things that hurt us was the fumble after halftime, then we drive the field and drop the touchdown pass,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “Then the defense … when we couldn’t stop the run we couldn’t control anything and it teetered over from there.”