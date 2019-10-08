How to Watch Stars vs Capitals Online Without Cable

The Washington Capitals will host the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Stars vs Capitals Preview

The Capitals won a pair of one-goal games before falling in overtime in their home opener on Saturday.

Washington carried a 2-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes into the third period, but surrendered three unanswered goals. The last one came in the final minute of overtime.

“Always disappointing to be ahead in a game like that, and then see us let them back in it,” Caps head coach Todd Reirden said, according to the team’s official website. “And then ultimately, we get the extra point. Five [points] put of six — if you were looking at it to start the year — would be something that would be above average from what we’re looking for. I think we did some good things in these three games, and some stuff to grow on.”

Forward T.J. Oshie gave Washington their two-goal lead in the second period with his second goal of the season. His first was the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders the night prior.

“I think mentally we just weren’t as sharp as we were [Friday] night,” Oshie said, per the team’s website. “In the third, we got the pucks and we kept getting them deep. On our foreheck, we protected ourselves with our routes so that our [defensemen] could stay aggressive, and I feel like tonight a couple of times the forwards got caught, so the [defensemen] either couldn’t pinch or they did pinch, and there was an odd-man rush.

“That team has got a lot of speed, and when they turn pucks over they send four and sometimes five guys in the zone trying to score. So you’ve just got to be smarter with the puck. It’s early, the first back-to-back, so we made some mistakes tonight that we’ve got a long time to learn from.”

The Stars have dropped three straight in regulation to open their 2019-20 season. They also blew a two-goal lead their last time out, getting first period goals from Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin on Sunday before succumbing to Anthony Mantha’s four-goal onslaught in a 4-3 Detroit Red Wings victory.

Seguin led the team in goals last season. His tally on Sunday was his first of 2019-20. Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn, who ranked second and third on the team in scoring last year, have yet to push the puck past the goal line.

“We just have to be better than this,” Benn said, according to The Associated Press. “We can’t take that many penalties against a good young team, especially with that kind of speed.”