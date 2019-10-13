How to Watch Steelers vs Chargers Online Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Steelers take the long trip to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC.

Steelers vs Chargers Preview

After backup quarterback Mason Rudolph suffered a scary concussion against the Ravens last week, the Steelers are turning to third string undrafted Devlin Hodges, who will be making his first start.

Of course, that’s a massive mismatch when you look on the other sideline and see veteran hurler Philip Rivers, who will be making his 214th straight.

Pittsburgh lost their veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger to an injury in just the second week of the season and have stumbled to a 1-4 start. The lone win came against the lowly Bengals.

However, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is unfazed by the record beside the Steelers name.

“I know you are what your record says you are, but I don’t see the Steelers as a 1-4 team,” he said. “I thought Hodges was outstanding. The first thing he did was take them straight down the field and scored. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was well-prepared. This is not too big for him.”

Hodges played his college ball at Samford and is the all-time leader in passing yards in Football Championship Subdivision history (14,584). He’s excited for the opportunity.

“Having the chance to prepare with the ones and just be in the huddle, it is kind of just confidence,” he said. “To me, I am getting comfortable being in the huddle with a group of guys that potentially could be there Sunday.”

And while the passing game has been a huge question, the ground game hasn’t helped at all. The Steelers rank 29th in rushing yards.

The Chargers fell behind 17-0 to the formerly winless Broncos last week, and were never able to recover. Rivers also tossed two interceptions inside the 5-yard line.

“We’ve moved the ball and been efficient in a lot of ways. Last week, we weren’t,” Rivers said. “We’ve done some really good things offensively, but the most important, which is to score points.”

All eyes will be on Melvin Gordon, who hasn’t done much since returning from his holdout two weeks ago. In his first true game action against the Broncos, Gordon rushed for just 31 yards on 12 carries. He also caught 4 balls for 7 yards.

“We have to be physical, come out and be hungry. There are still a lot more reps I need to get. I just have to find that rhythm,” he said.

The Chargers are 6-point favorites for the game.