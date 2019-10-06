How to Watch ‘Supergirl’ Season 5 Online

Supergirl is back. The series returns for its fifth season on the CW, and it follows the titular character (Melissa Benoist) as she adjust to new changes (and foes) in her life. The season premieres tonight at 9/8c.

‘Supergirl’ Season 5 Preview

The premiere episode is titled “Event Horizon,” and the synopsis reads, “Kara is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter; new couples emerge and explore their budding relationships; J’onn J’onzz receives an unexpected visitor.”

Melissa Benoist talked about the upcoming season, and what fans should expect, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Kara is always evolving and becoming more of a woman. It’s so fun to look back on season 1 and see how much she has grown,” she explained. “I just felt an ownership and responsibility, and what I wanted [the role] to mean to other people.”

Benoist also brought up character Lena Luther (Katie McGrath), and the fact that the season five will delve into her fate.“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul. I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her,” she recalled. “That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

Showrunner Robert Rovner likened season five to the anthology series Black Mirror, in that it will deal with technology and its effects.“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” he explained. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”