‘The Flash’ Season 6 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of The Flash on The CW. The new episode will air on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) After the heartbreaking ending last season, you’ll likely want to know what happens right away. So here’s how to watch live online, even if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include the CW (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Recap of Last Season’s Finale

In case you need a refresher about last season’s finale, we’ve got that for you. It turned out that in the future, Cicada’s dagger was suppressing Eobard Thawne’s powers. He sent Nora back in time to help stop Cicada so the dagger could be destroyed.

Nora was heartbroken over how she was manipulated by her dad’s greatest enemy. Meanwhile, Cisco told Kamilla all about his identity and how he was working on a cure.

With a good dose of teamwork, the team is able to trap Cicada II in a speed trap at S.T.A.R. Labs. Nora enters young Grace’s mind and tries to convince her to take the metahuman cure. Young Grace agrees, but the cure doesn’t work and Cicada II breaks free. With no choice, Barry has Cisco breach the mirror gun so he can destroy the dagger. This causes Cicada II to disappear into dust. But this also frees Thawne in the future.

Flash and Nora travel to 2049 to stop Thawne from escaping. The team works together again and defeats him. The downside is that this starts a new timeline that will ultimately erase Nora from existence. Thawne claims he mastered the timeline, but Nora can only survive by using the Negative Speed Force. Nora can’t bring herself to do it because she’s afraid she’ll never be able to go back to being good. And Nora fades away out of existence.

Meanwhile, in a strange plot twist that (to me) didn’t make a lot of sense, Cisco decides to take the cure and become a normal human again without powers. Caitlin gives the cure to him and Cisco leaves saying he feels “scared but hopeful.”

Joe, meanwhile, is the new CCPD captain and Singh is Chief of Police. Sherloque returns to his Earth with Irene. Ralph begins to work on a case involving Deardon.

But everything’s not fixed. Now it looks like Barry’s going to disappear in 2019 rather than 2024.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia