‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on AMC. Episode One is called “Lines We Cross.” Tonight’s episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.).

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Lines We Cross.” The synopsis reads: “The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

Here are the first few opening minutes of the new episode:

And here’s a teaser for the new episode.

And here’s an overall look at Season 10.

So it looks like tonight’s episode is going to be really intense.

Here’s a look back at what happened in the finale last season.

In case you don’t recall, we’ve lost a lot of characters. In the penultimate episode of Season 9, The Whisperers killed all of these people:

Two Hilltop members

Henry

Enid

Tara

Three highway men

Nadia

Tammie Rose Sutton

Rodney

Frankie

Dealing with the intense grief of losing Henry was more than Carol could deal with, and Ezekiel always reminded her of what she lost. As a result, she and Ezekiel broke up in the finale.

Negan saved Judith from a blizzard, further cementing their connection and the possibility that Negan is changing.

After Ezekiel ends a conversation on the radio with Judith and leaves, we hear someone else on the radio. “Hello? Hello? Calling out live on the open air. Is anybody out there?” The episode ends without telling us who was on the other end.

