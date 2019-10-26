How to Watch Troy vs Georgia State Football Online

The Georgia State Panthers (5-2) will host the Troy Trojans (3-3) at Georgia State Stadium Saturday. The Panthers are going for their fourth straight win, while the Trojans will be looking to win their second in a row.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Sun Belt football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Troy vs Georgia State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Troy vs Georgia State Preview

The Georgia State Panthers enter this game riding a three-game win streak that they will be looking to extend against the Trojans. The Panthers have an excellent leader on offense in senior quarterback Dan Ellington. Ellington is having a great season, throwing for 1,582 yards, 16 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Behind Ellington, the Panthers are scoring an average of 34 points a game, which is ranked 25th in the nation–but their defense is giving up a little over 35 points a game.

Ellington will be helped on offense by senior running back Tra Barnett. Barnett has 686 yards rushing on 112 attempts (that’s a 6.1 yard average per carry) and six touchdowns on the season. Coupled with Ellington, the Panthers have a rushing attack that averages 238.3 yards a game, which is 14th in the nation.

The Trojans won last week against South Alabama, 37-13, and look to carry that momentum over to this game. They are putting up 34 points a game, and are led on offense by senior quarterback Kaleb Barker. Barker is having a good season, with 1,653 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has been struggling a bit in recent games.

He threw two picks last week, and he’ll have to limit his mistakes Saturday against the Panthers defense. Still, this Trojans offense is averaging just over 283 yards per game through the air, and Barker will likely to continue to air it out against a Panthers defense that is giving up over 464 total yards a game.

On defense, the Trojans are giving up 28.8 points a game. They have been bad against the pass (they’re giving up over 287 yards passing per game) but they have been stingy with the run this year, allowing just 93.3 rushing yards a game. They will face a tough test with the duo of Ellington and Barnett Saturday. The key to this game could be whether or not the Trojans defense rises up to the challenge.

Odds Shark is predicting a 34-24 Trojans victory despite the Panthers being 1.5 point favorites going into the game. This game is a big one for the Panthers–they can attain bowl eligibility with a win against the Trojans Saturday.