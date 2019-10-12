How to Watch UAB vs UTSA Football Online

The UTSA Roadrunners football team will host the UAB Blazers at the Alamodome on Saturday in Conference USA play.

UAB vs UTSA Preview

Last week, the Roadrunners topped the UTEP Miners 26-16 on the road to improve to 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.

Having lost starting quarterback Frank Harris to injury a week prior, Lowell Narcisse got the start under center on Saturday. He did most of his damage with his legs, rushing 19 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 6 of 14 passes for 46 yards and a score.

“When we got in certain down and distance situations and turned to him, he put the team on his back and went and got it,” UTSA head coach Frank Wilson said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “Very proud of his effort.”

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick carried 22 times, setting a program record with 189 rushing yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. The Roadrunners outgained UTEP 366-280.

“We haven’t been able to connect the dots for it all to come together, and tonight it did,” Wilson said, per the San Antonio Express-News. “To see those young men rejoice with one another with smiles on their faces is a beautiful thing.”

Wilson noted that Harris will be out “quite some time.”

The Blazers will also be without a key offensive starter on Saturday.

Last week, they bested the Rice Owls 35-20, but starting running back Spencer Brown left early with an apparent leg injury.

Lucious Stanley soaked up the bulk of the backfield touches after that, carrying 19 times for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“You always want to see a guy that, when his turn comes, he’s ready for it,” UAB coach Bill Clark said, according to AL.com. “We practice all those guys the same and give them equal reps, but when you come in and shine, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

UAB is 1-1 in road games this year — they beat the Akron Zips 31-20 in their second test of the year, then fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 20-13 in their Conference USA opener two weeks ago.

“Going to UTSA, it’s always a tough environment to go play at their place,” Clark said this week, per AL.com. “It’s really loud. There’s a lot of noise. Having played there before, it’s always interesting. Coach Wilson and those guys came off a really good win. They lost their quarterback against North Texas, but their backup came in and played really well. They kind of adjusted and are doing the things that kind of fit him.”

Clark added: “They play solid defense and they’re good in the kicking game. Once again, it’s another tough conference game. Here we go again on the road. We’re back at it.”