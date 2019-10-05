How to Watch UFC 243 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy the UFC 243 PPV right here. For pricing details and a rundown of how to watch on your TV and different devices, read on below.

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will unify the UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

While the event starts Sunday locally, the early prelims (6:45 p.m. ET), prelims (8 p.m. ET), and main card (10 p.m. ET) will be held at their normal Saturday times in the United States.

If you want to order UFC 243, you can purchase it exclusively through ESPN+ right here. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to order the UFC 243 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Buy UFC 243 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 243, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 243 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 243 early prelims card (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 243 right here for $59.99. You will also be given the option for the special bundle price if you simply want to extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get UFC 243 for a total of $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 243

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Whittaker vs. Adesanya and the complete UFC 243 main PPV card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones, iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you simply want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 243 Preview

With a main event that features a New Zealand-born Australian in Whittaker and a Nigeria-born New Zealander in Adesanya, UFC 243 is expected to sell out the 56,214-seat Marvel Stadium and break the promotion’s attendance record, set at UFC 129 in Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

“I am so excited for this fight,” UFC president Dana White said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “This is such a big fight and such a big deal — not just in the division but in the country of Australia.

“Obviously I’m always a big believer in when you bring an event to a city, or to a town, it really helps the sport explode.

“There’s nothing like seeing a live event and I believe going into Marvel Stadium in a sellout crowd with the ridiculous fight between these two close little countries that have been battling each other in every sport for years, you couldn’t write a better scenario than this. It’s incredible.”

The 28-year-old Whittaker claimed the interim middleweight strap via a unanimous-decision victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 213. The promotion then elevated him to undisputed champ when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title.

Adesanya, 30, then bested Kelvin Gastelum for the interim belt at UFC 236, while Whittaker recovered from surgery.

“I am treating it just as another fight,” Whittaker said, according to MMA Junkie. “Intellectually, I can look at it and say, ‘You know, this is huge. This is my title defense. It’s a milestone for me, and I can’t wait to get there.’ It’s going to be a great event. But in terms of the fight game, it’s just another fight.

He added: “I can see it being the biggest fight ever, especially in this part of the world. I’m very excited for the amount of spotlight that’s going to put on not only the sport, but especially the athletes. That’s very important for me, because that’s another motivator for my career at the moment. So yeah, I’m very happy with how this is unfolding.”

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV)

Robert Whittaker (champion) vs. Israel Adesanya (interim champion), middleweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac, heavyweight

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima, welterweight

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan de Castro, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Jake Matthews vs. Rosten Akman, welterweight

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo, welterweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell, lightweight

Megan Anderson vs. Zairh Fairn dos Santos, women’s featherweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:45 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim, women’s flyweight

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva, bantamweight

