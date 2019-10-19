How to Watch UCF vs East Carolina Football Online Without Cable

The UCF Knights will host the East Carolina Pirates in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

East Carolina vs UCF Preview

The Pirates last played on October 4, when they fell at home to the Temple Owls 27-17 to fall to 3-3 on the year and 0-2 in AAC play.

ECU opened the game with a 12-play, 90-yard touchdown drive, but they wouldn’t find the end zone again until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“We had our shots,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said, according to 247Sports. “Loved the way we started the ball game, the way we were competing. The stadium was electric. It was everything I came to East Carolina for. I’m sitting there thinking right there at the end of the first quarter just what a special place this can be. Thought we had a lull there in the third quarter where the game got away from us a little bit. I thought we fought back in the fourth quarter. Too little too late there, especially with the way they were able to move the football, run the football and control the clock.”

During their two weeks of preparation for the Knights, ECU attempted to replicate UCF’s up-tempo offense in practice.

“It’s hard to,” Houston said Tuesday, per 247Sports. “We’ve seen teams like this over the years. Certainly, they do it very well. They’re snapping the ball every eight to nine seconds. We’ve been able to watch some of the TV copies to time just how quickly the ball is getting snapped, because it’s hard to see that from the coaches’ video. I know that the officials and everybody else is struggling to keep up, which makes you question how they officiate a ballgame if they can’t even get into place before the ball is snapped. There are some things that we’re going to do this week to try to simulate that.”

He added: “We’ll be prepared on Saturday night.”

The Knights fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-24 their last time out, on October 5, snapping a 19-game conference winning streak and falling to 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in AAC play.

The Knights’ second loss likely dashed their hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl game. With Cincinnati at 2-0 in conference play, UCF will now need outside help just to claim the conference title.

“We’re not the type of team that’s going to roll over and feel sorry for ourselves because we lost two games,” redshirt junior tight end Jake Hescock said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Just based off what I see in the locker room and on the practice field, everybody is still really hungry.”