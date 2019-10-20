‘Watchmen’ Livestream: How to Watch the HBO Premiere Online Without Cable

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series is coming to HBO and some think this might be HBO’s next big hit now that Game of Thrones ended. The premiere airs tonight, October 20, 2019, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). This just happens to be the time slot that Game of Thrones once lived in. You’ll likely want to watch the premiere live as it airs, so you’re not spoiled on anything.

How to Stream ‘Watchmen’

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

HBO Go vs HBO Now

You can also stream via HBO.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

HBO Go is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the documentary.

‘Watchmen’ Preview

Watchmen just might be the biggest series to come to HBO since Game of Thrones. (Although Euphoria fans might disagree with that distinction.) It’s essentially a continuation of the story from the graphic novel, only many years later and with mostly different characters. You can also watch the Watchmen movie to get a basic idea of everything that was in the novel, minus some significant differences between the ending and the comic.

HBO describes the series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The series will have nine episodes. Episode 1 is titled: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice.” The description for the pilot reads: “In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

The series boasts an impressive cast, which only promises more greatness from the show. Damon Lindelof is listed as the writer for each of the first six episodes, and he has a co-writer for each episode too. Nick Cuse will co-write at least one and possibly two episodes with him. Nick is Carlton Cuse’s son. You may remember Carlton from his involvement with Lost, alongside Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams.

