How to Watch Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Football

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Preview

The Broncos improved to 1-1 in conference play and 4-3 overall last week, pounding the Miami RedHawks 38-16 at home.

Redshirt senior running back LeVante Bellamy carried 22 times for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He leads all MAC players with 10 touchdowns and 764 rushing yards.

The RedHawks held Bellamy in check through three quarters, but in the final period he carried six times for 108 yards, breaking runs of 35 and 47 yards.

“Obviously he is a phenomenal player,” WMU head coach Tim Lester said of Bellamy, according to the Western Herald. “Phenomenal players do those things not just when it’s easy. And that’s kind of what I told him at the end of the third, I didn’t want him to get frustrated because I saw he was frustrated with a cut I think he missed. But he looked me right in the eye and I told him ‘big players make big plays in the fourth quarter,’ and he looked at me and said, ‘it’s happening.'”

The Eagles are winless in MAC play, losing to the Central Michigan Chippewas 42-16 in their conference opener before falling to the Ball State Cardinals 29-23 at home last week to slip to a 3-3 overall mark. EMU led 17-7 late in the first half before a Ball State touchdown with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter cut the lead to three.

“I feel like we did a good job and came out strong in the first half,” redshirt senior quarterback Mike Glass III said, according to The Eastern Echo. “We just didn’t finish. We executed at points. We have to do better on third down and converting on third downs. I feel like we did a pretty good job executing, we just have to finish.”

He added: “We just have to continue to work hard and to keep fighting. We just have to finish stronger. We have to finish in the third quarter and the second half. We just have to finish.”

Glass completed 20 of 34 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown. But he accounted for all four Eagles turnovers, throwing a trio of interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cardinals turned the ball over once.

“We turned it over more than they did,” EMU head coach Chris Creighton said, per The Eastern Echo. “We weren’t able to get as many first downs when we got to third down offensively. They made a couple more plays than we did. It was a hard fought game and a tough one for us to swallow.”