How to Watch Yale vs Dartmouth Football Online

The Dartmouth Big Green football team will host the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Yale vs Dartmouth live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Yale vs Dartmouth Preview

Dartmouth and Yale are two of three Ivy League squads who are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play, along with the Princeton Tigers.

“There’s going to be a lot of hype around it — we’re two top-tier teams,” Big Green senior quarterback Jared Gerbino said of Saturday’s matchup, according to The Dartmouth. “It’s going to be a great game, but we need to stay focused. We’re ready to show everyone how good we are.”

Last week, Dartmouth bested the Penn Quakers 28-15 in their conference opener. On the second play of the Big Green’s second possession, Gerbino found sophomore running back Zack Bair for 57-yard touchdown pass. Their next possession resulted in a punt, which Penn muffed before Dartmouth fifth-year senior linebacker Jack Traynor returned it 17 yards for a 14-0 lead.

The sides then traded nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drives for a 21-7 halftime score.

“It’s important to set the tone for the rest of the game,” Gerbino said, per The Dartmouth. “After those drives, Penn noticed that we were coming at them and bringing some stuff that we haven’t done this season. Once we got going, the flow of the offense really picked up.”

Yale has yet to play on the road. They topped the Cornell Big Red 27-16 in their Ivy League opener two weeks ago, then blasted the Fordham Rams 48-24 a week later.

The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns and a field goal across their first six possessions, then recorded a pick six to enter halftime with a 45-10 advantage.

“We did what we needed to do in the first half and we were able to effectively move the ball up and down the field when we needed to,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said, according to the Yale Daily News. “Our defense played well and had some good stops as the game went on.”

Yale senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings completed 16 of 22 passes for a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He also ran in two scores.

“We came out with a good rhythm,” Rawlings said, per the Yale Daily News. “Everyone on this team trusts the guys around them to make plays, so my job is as easy as just spreading the ball around. It goes to show that we have a ton of guys on offense who will make plays with the ball in their hands. We’ve got five great guys up front to give me the time I need to do my job. However, as coach Reno said, we’re not quite where we need to be in order to continue to go where we want to go — there are always things to work on, but it was a fun afternoon.”