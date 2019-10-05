Yale vs Fordham Football: Start Time & Where to Watch

The Yale Bulldogs football team will host the Fordham Rams at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, on Saturday.

Yale vs Fordham Preview

The Bulldogs edged the Cornell Big Red 27-16 last week in their Ivy League opener, improving to 2-0 overall.

Yale trailed 10-3 late in the third quarter when junior defensive back Rodney Thomas II picked off Cornell junior quarterback Richie Kenney in the backfield and ran 22 yards for his team’s first touchdown of the day.

“I saw the running back leak out a bit,” Thomas, according to the Yale Daily News. “Cornell’s quarterback looked to him, and we had one of our linemen come in. The QB was inside of him and our lineman made a really good read on it. He was able to force the QB to throw it over the top and then it just fell right into my hands. So, really, a shoutout to the defensive linemen who made that play on the QB, he made it easy for me.”

The Bulldogs secured 3 more interceptions — another by Thomas and a pair by sophomore defensive back Dathan Hickey — in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cornell 17-6 in the final period.

“The poise these guys showed, that’s what I’m most proud of with this team,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said, per the Yale Daily News.

He added: “In the Ivy League, you have to be able to win these games, you have to be able to win conference games in the fourth quarter. When things aren’t quite perfect, which happens more often than not, our guys find a way to win. I’m heading into this week very optimistic about where we are at with our defense, but I’ll say this again — we have a lot to work on on both sides of the ball heading into next week’s game.”

Fordham improved to 2-3 last week, besting the Richmond Spiders 23-16 in the Rams’ first home game since their season opener in August.

The Spiders outgained Fordham 363-333, but the Rams were more efficient on third down (8-for-16 to 5-for-14) and foiled both of Richmond’s fourth-down conversion attempts.

Richmond entered the game averaging 210.3 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. Fordham limited the Spiders to 65 yards on 28 rushes, for an average of 2.3 yards per carry.

“I’m proud of the way our defense played,” Fordham head coach Joe Conlin said, according to The Fordham Ram. “Holding those guys to 65 yards rushing was pretty special.”

Rams sophomore quarterback Tim DeMorat accounted for all 3 Fordham touchdowns, throwing a pair to sophomore wideout Fotis Kokosioulis and running another in himself.

“I thought Timmy [DeMorat] played his best game,” Conlin said, per The Fordham Ram. “He got the ball out quick, made some decisions and did damage with his legs.”