How to Watch Zozo Championship Online Without Cable

The first-ever Tour event in Japan is on the cusp of ending like 81 others before it: with a Tiger Woods victory. Still playing catch up after the second round was postponed due to heavy rain, Woods will carry a three-stroke lead into his final seven holes at the 2019 Zozo Championship on Sunday night (Monday morning local time in Chiba, Japan).

In the United, Woods will resume fourth-round play at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on the Golf Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the conclusion of the Zozo Championship on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Zozo Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most events within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Hulu With Live TV

The Golf Channel is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Zozo Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

The Golf Channel is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Zozo Championship on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Tiger Seeks Record-Setting Win at Zozo Championship

Entering the last bit of play on Monday morning (local time), Woods, who has led throughout, sits at 18-under through 11 holes of the final round. His biggest threat comes from hometown favorite Hideki Matsuyama, who is at 15-under through 12. Sungjae Im and Gary Woodland are each at 12-under, while Rory McIlroy is in fifth at 11-under.

If Eldrick is able to hold on, it will secure Tour victory No. 82, which will tie him with Sam Snead for the most in history. In a vacuum, this one, a late October event in Japan, isn’t nearly as prestigious compared to his 15 major victories or 18 WGC wins, but it has nevertheless been an impressive performance from Tiger.

After Woods fired a 64 to grab a share of the Round 1 lead, the second round was postponed due to a heavy rainstorm. With the entire tournament then in catch-up mode, Woods ended up having to play his entire third round and the first 11 holes of his fourth round–29 holes in total–all on Sunday (local time). That would be a lot for any player to handle, but for a 43-year-old who is playing his first official Tour tournament since having knee surgery in August? It seems downright impossible.

Not for Tiger, though. He shot six-under on those 29 holes to maintain a three-stroke lead before play was stopped due to darkness. The stretch, according to Woods, was more difficult mentally than it was physically.

“I think it’s the mind,” he said. “Being in it for 10 hours is a long period of time … the mind tends to wander a little bit and just got to grab it and make it come back and be 100% committed on the shot.”

Woods is 24-for-24 when entering a final round with a three-shot lead. Those chasing him on the back nine likely know that the final stretch is just a formality, but they’re also happy to get a front seat at potential history.

“It’s great to see him healthy, first and foremost,” said McIlroy. “Yeah, as soon as I get done tomorrow, I’ll be a very interested viewer.”

A win would be Woods’ first since his historic Masters triumph in April.