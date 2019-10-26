How to Watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State Football Online Without Cable

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Wisconsin meet in a battle of the top two defenses in the nation on Saturday with conference title aspirations on the line.

Wisconsin vs Ohio State Preview

The highly-anticipated Big Ten battle between the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) lost a bit of its luster after Wisconsin dropped its first game in stunning fashion last week, but Saturday’s game will still have plenty of big-time implications riding on it.

Wisconsin was ranked No. 6 going into last Saturday’s game against Illinois and were looking forward to meeting Ohio State in a matchup of undefeated Big Ten rivals.

The 30.5 point underdog Illini had different ideas though, as they shocked the Badgers 24-23 in the season’s biggest upset.

Wisconsin had not trailed in their first six games going into last week and blew a nine-point lead in the final ten minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Any time you come off a loss, the beauty of it is you have the right to choose what your response is as a team and a member of this team,” Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz said.

“We have that vibe where the backbone of this university and this team is to ball up your fist and fight back and do whatever you can to get that win. It’s going to be a grind, and we’re going to grind this one out.”

Meanwhile, Ohio State comes into Saturday’s game off a rout of Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 18, when they blasted the Wildcats 52-3 on the road in prime-time.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, completing 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards and running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards in the blow-out win.

Saturday’s tilt will feature the top two defenses in the nation.

Wisconsin’s No. 1 ranked defense has given up just 2.18 rushing yards per carry. They will be facing the Buckeyes’ Dobbins, who is ranked fourth nationally with 947 rushing yards.

Ohio State’s No. 2 ranked D has yielded 2.56 yards per carry and will be up against Wisconsin’s Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor who is ranked third in the country with 957 yards.

ODDS:

Ohio State -14.5

Total Points Over/Under: 49

WEATHER:

Saturday is expected to be a rainy, raw day in Columbus, Ohio with temperatures in the mid-50s.