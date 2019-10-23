Wizards vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If the Wizards vs Mavericks game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in each team’s NBA regular season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Mavericks on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Washington (Wizards market) or Fox Sports Southwest (Mavericks market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Washington DC, Dallas & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Southwest are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Mavericks on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Washington DC, Dallas & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Southwest are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Mavericks on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Mavericks and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Mavericks and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Wizards vs Mavericks Preview

The Wizards went 32-50 last year. They’ll be without five-time All-Star point guard John Wall for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

On Thursday, the team signed two-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal to a two-year extension with a player option on the second year, keeping him under contract at least through 2021-22.

The 26-year-old averaged career highs of 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game last season, his seventh.

“I guess just legacy at the end of the day. This is where I’ve been for the last seven years, going on eight, and I have an opportunity to turn this thing around,” Beal said, according to The Washington Post. “It’s a beautiful market. I love it. I love D.C. This is where I’ve always wanted to be, and this is where I want to be for the rest of my career.”

He added: “I love the fact that we’re young. It’ll be a challenge. It won’t be easy. It’ll be a lot of bumps in the road.”

This past offseason was Washington’s first under general manager Tommy Sheppard, who served in an interim capacity after the firing of Ernie Grunfeld before getting promoted to the full-time job in July.

“That was his ultimate dream was to stay here and be a part of this. As we got deeper and deeper into it, it became really clear that they were going to do some terrific things and they were going to center all of it around Brad,” said Mark Bartelstein, Beal’s agent, per The Washington Post. “That’s what Brad wanted to hear.”

Mavericks forward Luke Dončić, 20, claimed rookie of the year honors last season, averaging 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game as the team went 33-49.

Wednesday will mark the Mavericks regular season debut of big man Kristaps Porziņģis, whom the team acquired from the New York Knicks in a January trade. Porziņģis, who missed all of last season as he recovered from an ACL injury, put up 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per contest in 2017-18.

“In our mind, we have to make the playoffs,” Porzingis said, according to Forbes. “That’s the goal for us. There is no other goal for us, just to make the playoffs as a team. We’re going to put in the work necessary to get to that point. The Western Conference is extremely tough. We already know that. We believe that with this group we’re capable of doing it.”