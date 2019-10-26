Wizards vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Wizards vs Spurs game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or Amazon Prime (Spurs market). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

After collecting their first win of the season in Oklahoma City, the Washington Wizards will look to make it two in a row as they take on the DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Spurs on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

Wizards vs Spurs Preview

Washington was almost a double-digit underdog against the Thunder on Friday, but led nearly wire-to-wire to pick up the early upset victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead an OKC rally late, but the Wizards fired back with a 14-0 run, sealing the 97-85 victory.

“I told the guys that’s why the fans are going to fall in love with our team — because we give a lot of incredible effort,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “I mean, it’s maximum effort every time on the court, and some of the time, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds and rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points to help lead the way. Brooks has liked what he’s seen out of his young players so far.

“It’s hard to teach when you have students who aren’t interested in learning,” Brooks said. “I love the group that we have. We want to get better, and that’s a coach’s dream.”

All-Star Bradley Beal has helped steady the ship for Washington, as fellow star John Wall is expected to miss the entire year recovering from a torn Achilles. Veteran Isaiah Thomas was expected to help fill the void, but he’s been sidelined by some torn ligaments in his thumb.

“It takes time for it to heal,” Brookssaid. “He has the toughness, and he has that chip on his shoulder, but we’re going to do what’s best for him, and we’re going to take that toughness out of the equation. It takes time to heal, and it has.”

It wasn’t pretty, but the Spurs beat the Knicks 120-111. Gregg Popovich’s squad had 21 turnovers, but persevered for he win.

“We don’t want to do that,” Dejounte Murray said after the game. “It was like me and Tim (Duncan were saying): A team that turns the ball over that much, you pretty much lose the game. We got a lot to work on.”

A year ago, Murray’s season ended due to an ACL surgery, but he churned out a strong performance in his return to the court for the regular season. He recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Spurs are an 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards. San Antonio won both matchups last year, averaging 130.5 points in those wins.