76ers vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers will put the league's lone remaining undefeated record on the line on Saturday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

76ers vs Blazers Preview

The unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers (4-0) will be short-handed when they kick-off a four-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) on Saturday night.

The league’s lone remaining undefeated team will be without their star big man Joel Embiid, who will serve the first of his two-game suspension for his involvement in Wednesday night’s brawl with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

Both players were ejected midway through the third quarter of the Sixers’ 117-95 blowout of the Timberwolves, following their altercation.

The two big men were going at each other throughout the game and tensions finally boiled over when Embiid cornered Towns on a double team which led to them grappling and shoving each other.

Towns then ended up throwing a punch that missed before putting Embiid in a headlock.

Embiid and KAT fight night pic.twitter.com/GeE4m5PJjP — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) October 31, 2019

The absence of Embiid will be a large one on Saturday night, as he is averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds thus far this season.

The Sixers will turn to Al Horford for an inside presence against the Trail Blazers. The five-time NBA All-Star, who signed with the Sixers in the offseason, had 12 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will be playing their first game at home since an opening night loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Portland is coming off a four-game road trip where they picked up three wins, including a 102-99 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City this past Wednesday.

Damian Lillard led the way for the Blazers, scoring 23 points and adding 13 assists.

The four-time NBA All-Star hit three 3-pointers in a stretch of under 90 seconds in the fourth quarter to propel Portland to the win.

C.J. McCollum put up 22 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Blazers.

Hassan Whiteside, who was acquired by the Blazers as part of a four-team trade in the offseason, left Wednesday’s game in the second quarter after injuring his knee but returned and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

LAST MEETING:

Blazers beat the 76ers 130-115 in Philadelphia on Feb. 23, 2019.

ODDS:

Blazers -2

Total Points Over/Under: 223.5