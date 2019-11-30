Iron Bowl 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn Online

The 5th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) will face one of their biggest challenges of the season Saturday when they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the 16th ranked Auburn Tigers (8-3).

Alabama vs Auburn Preview

For Alabama, it’s quite simple: losing would eliminate them from playoff contention, whereas a win in this game could give the team a potential boost in the final standings. This will be the final game before Selection Sunday, and beating a ranked Auburn team could convince the committee to move the Tide from 5th in the nation to 4th, with their sole loss coming from LSU. This won’t be an easy win for Nick Saban’s team, however.

The Alabama head coach seems to think the Tigers will be his team’s toughest test yet: ”So, this is the best team we’ve played, probably, so far this year, and it will be the most challenging place that we’ve played,” Saban said this week. While that may be a bit of a stretch, (see: LSU) Saban is likely trying to prepare his players for what will likely be a very hard-fought battle.

The Tide are scoring 48.5 points a game this season, which is tied with LSU for best in the nation. They will be led by quarterback Mac Jones, who is filling in capably for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Jones had 275 yards and three touchdowns last week against Western Carolina last week, and he also played well against Arkansas. He will be facing an Auburn defense that is giving up just 16.2 points per game. How well Jones adjusts to the Tigers’ defense will be a huge key to this game. It’s also possible we could see Tua’s younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, in this game. He younger Tagovailoa is 9-12 with 100 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Tigers are led on offense by freshman Bo Nix, who has 2,193 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. Nix has struggled against ranked teams this season, however. He has completed just 50% of his passes and has thrown six interceptions in four games against ranked opponents. He will face an Alabama defense that is giving up 16.2 points a game, and he will have to play better if he and his team want to win this game.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn thinks the Tigers’ vast experience against ranked teams will work in their favor Saturday.

”This will be our fifth Top 10 opponent, so the good thing is it won’t be a shock to our system,” Malzahn said. ”Really hoping that will be an advantage for us.” Whether Saban’s squad can overcome Malzahn and company at home should be one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups.

The Tigers have been tough to beat this season, and they have been competitive in every game they’ve played against ranked opponents this season. They also have recent history on their side. Auburn has won two of the last three games against Alabama at Jordan-Hare stadium.