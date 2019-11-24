AMAs 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the American Music Awards Online

Tonight is the 2019 American Music Awards. Get the rundown on how to watch the AMAs online via cable-free live streaming.

The 2019 AMAs air at 8 p.m. ET/PT/7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

When it comes to the AMAs red carpet pre-show, the hosts for the arrivals are Nick Viall, Lauren Jauregui, Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Raja Kumari and Jaymes Vaughan will host the 2019 “AMAs Red Carpet Live Presented by Security Benefit”, according to Billboard. The AMAs pre-show will stream exclusively on Twitter, airing from 6 – 8 p.m. ET, and it will feature interviews with the performers, presenters and star attendees.

Ahead of the red carpet, Carson tweeted her excitement over working with co-host Jauregui and said, “HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE?!? — Ummmm I get to work with Queen @LaurenJauregui & I’m so pumped!!! I know you all ADORE her (as do I) … any advice?!? This is her first hosting gig … I can’t mess this up!”

In addition to the Twitter red carpet show, KABC/ABC7 in Los Angeles will feature a special edition of “On the Red Carpet at the AMAs” at 7 p.m. PT.

As for the awards show itself, Ciara is the host of the 2019 AMAs and this isn’t Ciara’s first hosting gig. She previously hosted the Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris in 2016.

Recently, Ciara talked about Taylor Swift’s honor at this year’s AMAs and what she has in store for her big performance. She told ET Online, “You’ll just have to wait and see what’s going to happen. I’m not going to tell you what’s going to happen on the stage. I love Taylor. Honestly, she’s just such an incredible woman and I really have so much respect for her and what she stands for in general.”

She continued, “We always have really great conversations that drift off into just really cool, fruitful conversations. We talk about real stuff and, especially on the business side, for me having created my own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, that’s been an incredible journey. And whenever me and women like her get to connect, it’s just such a cool conversation because she’s also pioneered and made history and done really incredible things for us women in music too.” Swift is taking home the Artist of the Decade Award tonight. And, according to Fox News, Swift will feature a medley of her songs in her AMAs performance.