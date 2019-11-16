How to Watch Appalachian State vs Georgia State Football Without Cable

The Georgia State Panthers football team will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Preview

The Mountaineers, who sit atop the Sun Belt’s East division with a 4-1 mark, improved to 8-1 overall last week by besting the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-15 on the road.

It was Appalachian State’s second road victory over a Power 5 school this year — they beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 34-31 in September.

“Coach (Will) Muschamp’s salary is probably bigger than my football budget as a whole,” Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, according to 247Sports. “The South Carolina football budget is greater than that of our entire athletic department. They have some massive advantages, but we have elite level talent and a team that believes.”

The Mountaineers defense held the Gamecocks to just 21 rushing yards on 27 attempts and scored a touchdown in the second quarter, when defensive back Nicholas Ross picked off South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski and ran 20 yards to the end zone.

“This team is something special,” Mountaineers tight end Collin Reed said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve been building for a long time.”

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 9 of 15 passes for 105 yards and an interception. His one-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter put the Mountaineers up 20-9.

“Yeah, definitely means a lot,” Thomas said, per The Associated Press. “It’s remarkable coming from a Group of Five conference. A lot of people don’t do that. It makes you feel good.”

The Panthers had a four-game winning streak snapped last week, losing to the UL Monroe Warhawks 45-31 on the road to fall to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Panthers running back Tra Barnett carried 32 times for 190 yards and a pair of scores. His 1,118 yards and 10 touchdowns this season are both school records.

“None of that has really hit me right now because you’ve got to keep moving forward,” Barnett said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I look back, it will be something I’ll be proud of, but right now I’ll just keep my head down and grind.”

The Panthers lost quarterback Dan Ellington to a sprained right ankle in the defeat. He gave way to freshman Cornelious Brown, who went 8-of-18 for 80 yards and added 14 rushing yards on a trio of carries.

Brown will start against the Mountaineers as Ellington recovers.

“It was great for him to go out and get those reps,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just to run off and get the feeling of the in-game excitement. I told him not to make it bigger than it is. He’s got a great attitude, he’s a phenomenal young man and we’re looking forward to seeing him go out there and compete.”