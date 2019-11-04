Blazers vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors look to get their first win at the new Chase Center when they face-off with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in a matchup of the two teams that met in last season’s Western Conference Finals.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Northwest (locally in the Blazers market) and NBC Sports Bay Area (locally in the Warriors market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV, NBC Sports Northwest (local markets) and NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) are all among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Blazers vs Warriors live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

NBC Sports Northwest (local) and NBC Sports Bay Area (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Blazers and Warriors markets.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Warriors on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area are included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. NBC Sports Northwest included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Blazers market.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Blazers vs Warriors live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Blazers vs Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors (1-5) meet the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Monday night in a matchup of the two teams that faced off in the Western Conference Finals last May.

Just a few months later, things couldn’t be any different for the five-time reigning Western Conference champion Warriors.

The Warriors, who swept the Blazers last season to advance to the NBA Finals, are expected to roll out a lineup on Monday that won’t feature a player who scored a single point in any of the four games in that Western Conference Finals matchup.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Warriors, who are now missing the services of their three superstars — Steph Curry (out for three months with a broken hand), Draymond Green (out for a few games with a torn ligament in his finger) and Klay Thompson (out for season as he rehabs from knee surgery).

The Warriors’ key offseason acquisition, guard D’Angelo Russell missed Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a sprained right ankle that he suffered the previous night against the San Antonio Spurs. There’s a possibility Russell will suit up for Monday’s game, giving the Warriors a much-needed piece.

The new Chase Center in San Francisco hasn’t been home sweet home for the Warriors just yet, as they’ve lost the first four games in the arena’s inaugural season, including a 93-87 loss to the Hornets on Saturday.

The Warriors, who sent out a starting five that featured Ky Bowman, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein and Glenn Robinson III, took a lead into the fourth quarter but were outscored 25-16 on their way to dropping their fifth out of six games to begin the season.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are coming off a heartbreaking loss on Saturday to the Philadelphia 76ers, when Furkan Korkmaz drilled a game-winning three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to beat them 129-128.

The Blazers led the lone undefeated team in the league by 21 points with 5:04 left in the third quarter but the Sixers rallied with a 57-35 run to close the game, hitting 23 of their final 35 shots.

Damian Lillard led the way for the Blazers on Saturday with a game-high 33 points, which included hitting 8 of 11 from three-point range.

The Blazers’ three defeats this season have come at the hands of three of the league’s top teams — the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

LAST MEETING:

Warriors beat the Blazers 119-117 in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019. The Warriors swept the series 4-0 to advance to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, where they would lose in six games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

ODDS:

Blazers -10.5

Total Points Over/Under: 221.5