How to Watch Boise State vs Colorado State Football Without Cable

The Colorado State Rams football team will host the Boise State Broncos on Friday in the last week of the Mountain West regular season.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Boise State vs Colorado State Preview

The Broncos pounded the Utah State Aggies 56-21 on the road on Saturday, improving to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in Mountain West play and clinching their place in the conference title game.

“I think this entire week, they knew what was at stake, they knew the team we were playing, they knew we were on the road, and I think their entire preparation, mindset and focus showed up tonight,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said, according to the Idaho Statesman. “They had themselves ready to play, and that’s a sign of the leadership on the team.”

Boise State running back George Holani rushed 16 times for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The rest of the team carried 30 times for 119 yards.

“I thought every one of our backs, and George in particular, hit the holes extremely hard, and there was a lot of power behind it and a lot of speed and momentum built up,” Harsin said, per the Idaho Statesman. “Sometimes when you run like that you’re hard to stop.”

For the second straight week, Jaylon Henderson, who opened the season as the Broncos’ third-string quarterback, started under center as banged-up QBs Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord watched in uniform from the sidelines. Henderson completed 16 of 28 passes for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns, adding 7 carries for 45 more yards without turning the ball over.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, Harsin offered little clarity regarding the team’s quarterback depth chart for the tilt with Colorado State.

“There’s no season-ending injuries. Guys are all available to play,” Harsin said, per the Idaho Statesman. “If guys need to play, they can play.”

The Rams fell to rivals the Wyoming Cowboys 17-7 in the Border War battle for the Bronze Boot last week, dropping to 4-7 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien completed 17 of 29 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown, and pick as the team’s running game struggled, netting 48 rushing yards on 30 carries.

“Our kids played extremely hard on the defensive side of the ball,” Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo said, according to The Rocky Mountain Collegian. “Offensively we had some opportunities, but inability to get any kind of running game (going) hurt us.”

The Rams lead the all-time series with Wyoming 58–48–5, but they’ve dropped four straight.

“It hurts so much,” Rams defensive lineman Ellison Hubbard said, per The Rocky Mountain Collegian. “We prepared and put in all this work in practice, and to come out here and face a rival, it was tough to lose.”