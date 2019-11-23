Cal vs Stanford Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Stanford Cardinal football team will host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday for the 122nd installment of the Big Game.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch Houston vs Oregon live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Cal vs Stanford live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can then watch Cal vs Stanford live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Cal vs Stanford Preview

Stanford’s seeking their 11th consecutive victory in the Big Game.

They fell to 4-6 on the season and 3-5 in Pac-12 play last week, losing to the Washington State Cougars 49-22 on the road.

The Cougars found the end zone on each of their first three drives, taking an early 19-0 lead. Stanford managed to cut the deficit to 25-22 early in the second half on wideout Simi Fehoko’s 10-yard touchdown catch. Washington State then returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to set up a two-play, 10-yard touchdown drive.

“We got the game to within three. After not playing that well early on offensively, started playing really well,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said, according to 247Sports. “Got the game to within three points and had a big-time kickoff return that led to a touchdown. And then we get stopped and it led to another touchdown and we’re back behind it again. So it’s really about those critical times of not making mistakes, of making plays. In the span of about four minutes of game time, we went from being really, really close to being back behind by two scores again.”

Quarterback Davis Mills, starting for the injured K.J. Costello, completed 33 of 50 passes for a program-record 504 yards, tossing 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

“I think we played pretty good on offense,” Mills said, per 247Sports. “Definitely, I mean with the passing record it was a cool accomplishment. But in the end, we wanted to get the win and the tally in the win column. I think overall, I mean, a big takeaway, we gotta finish in the red zone. We’ve got to score more touchdowns instead of ending drives with field goals or punts. So I mean, it’s one of the big takeaways.”

The Bears got trounced by the USC Trojans 41-17 on the road last week, falling to 2-5 in conference play and 5-5 overall.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, who missed the team’s previous four games with a right shoulder injury, guided a touchdown drive on the first possession of the game. He then suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury after getting tackled on 4-yard rush early in the second quarter.

Devon Modster, Garbers’ replacement, completed 11 of 22 passes for 95 yards and a pair of interceptions.

“We have to own this, all of us,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said, according to The Associated Press. “We knew we’d have to perform well against a team with that type of talent. Now we have to regroup and regroup fast.”

While Garbers participated in practice this week, he’s not expected to play against Stanford.