Cardinals vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The first-place San Francisco 49ers look to wipe away the taste of their first defeat when they host their NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cardinals vs 49ers Preview

The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) will look to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season when they take on their NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) for the second time in three weeks on Sunday.

The 49ers are coming off of a short week after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in an overtime thriller, 27-24, this past Monday night.

The highly-anticipated duel lived up to the hype and then some, with the game coming down to the final play in OT – a 42-yard game-winning field goal by the Seahawks’ Jason Myers as time expired.

The defenses were the stars of the show, forcing three turnovers apiece and each scoring a touchdown.

The 49ers were locked down by the Seahawks’ defense for the majority of the game. San Francisco’s running game was held to a season-low 87 yards on the ground, with an average of just 3.2 yards per carry.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 24 of 48 passes for 248 yards, one TD and one INT in the loss. San Francisco was down their top two receiving threats for most of the contest, as WR Emmanuel Sanders was forced to leave in the first quarter with injured ribs and TE George Kittle missed the game due to an injury.

Despite the offensive struggles, the 49ers had their opportunities to take the game on Monday night.

Chase McLaughlin, who was signed earlier in the week after the 49ers’ starting kicker Robbie Gould went down with a quadriceps injury, missed a would-be game-winning 47-yard field goal in overtime. McLaughlin had made three field goals in regulation, including a 47-yard bomb with one second left in the fourth quarter to send the game to OT.

Meanwhile, after righting the ship this season behind rookie QB Kyler Murray and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals have come crashing back to Earth, having lost their last three games.

Arizona gave up a 92-yard go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter last week and fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 30-27.

Murray, who was drafted first overall by the Cardinals, had his NFL rookie record of consecutive passes thrown without an interception (211) snapped in the fourth quarter. It was his first INT since Sept. 29.

The 22-year-old Murray did throw for 324 yards and three touchdowns. All three TD passes were caught by WR Christian Kirk.

If the Cardinals are going to contend on the road against the first-place 49ers on Sunday, they are going to have to tighten things up on defense.

Arizona’s defense ranks 31st out of 32 teams in points allowed (281), having given up at least 21 points in all ten games this season.

Sunday’s game will be the second meeting of the two NFC West rivals in the last three weeks.

The 49ers edged by the Cardinals 28-25 on the road on Halloween night.

The Cardinals kept it close throughout but couldn’t overcome one of the best games of Garoppolo’s career, as the 49ers QB threw for 317 yards and four TDs.

ODDS:

49ers -10

Over/Under Total Points: 44