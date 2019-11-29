Cincinnati vs Memphis Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 18 ranked Memphis Tigers (10-1) host the No. 19 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Cincinnati vs Memphis on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Cincinnati vs Memphis on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up, you can then watch Cincinnati vs Memphis live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

ESPN Digital Platforms

The game is also on ESPN3, which you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You won’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). However, if you don’t have one of those, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your AT&T TV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Cincinnati vs Memphis Preview

The Bearcats have won nine straight and are one of the hottest teams in college football right now. A win would give them home field advantage in the AAC Championship, so Cincinnati should be playing full-throttle in this game.

The Bearcats will likely rely heavily on the run game, which has been excellent for them this season. Cincinnati is averaging 197.3 rushing yards a game, and with a three-headed monster in the backfield featuring two running backs and a quarterback: Michael Warren II and Gerrid Doaks, who, along with quarterback Desmond Ridder, bring a beyond-formidable attack that should give the Tigers fits.

Ridder also has 1,836 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season, so he has been formidable in the passing game, but he hasn’t been producing as much of late. Ridder is 18 of his last 42 for just 140 yards, and that’s in his last two games. He’ll have to step up his game against Memphis.

On defense, Cincinnati is allowing just under 20 points a game, and they boast the best defense in the AAC. They’ll have a tough test against Memphis, who is putting up an average of 42.2 points a game.

The Tigers have won five straight, and are undefeated (5-0) at home this season. They are looking to go to the conference championship, and a win here against the Bearcats would make that happen. Memphis is led by junior quarterback Brady White, who has 3,074 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. White will have his chances against the Cincinnati secondary, who have allowed 25 passing touchdowns this season.

On defense, the Tigers are surrendering 24.5 points and just over 361 yards a game. Cincinnati is putting up 29.9 points per contest, so if Memphis can keep Ridder in check, the Tigers have a great shot to win this one at home.

Regardless of who comes out on top, this game is shaping up to be a tough divisional shootout. If Memphis wins, they will host the Bearcats in the AAC Championship next week. If Cincinnati wins, they would host the championship, and the Tigers would need a Navy loss to advance to the championship.