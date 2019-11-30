Clemson vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will host the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for the Palmetto Bowl, the in-state rivals’ annual meeting.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs South Carolina on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs South Carolina on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPN is one of 30-plus live TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs South Carolina on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

2019 Palmetto Bowl Preview

Looking to repeat as undefeated national champions, the Tigers will almost definitely have to defeat through their in-state, out-of-conference rivals in addition to the Virginia Cavaliers — their opponents in the ACC title game on Dec. 7 — to assure themselves a seat in the College Football Playoff.

“People ask sometimes what’s the hardest thing sometimes about trying to repeat as a national champion. And my answer is that means we’ve got to go 30-0,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday, according to 247 Sports. “I mean, how many teams have been 30-0? That’s a hard thing to do. But where we are now, Nov. 26, it’s not something that’s out of the realm of possibility.”

Swinney noted that South Carolina’s variable offense will pose a challenge for his defense.

“They are doing a lot of different things on offense,” he said, per 247 Sports, “and that creates a strain on you because it’s really kind of hard to know what their identity is, because I think they’ve had to find ways from week to week as they’ve had some injuries and things like that to move the ball.”

The Tigers are coming off a bye week. Two weeks ago, they pounded the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 52-3 to improve to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in ACC play.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 21 of 27 passes for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns before giving way to redshirt sophomore Chase Brice with an insurmountable advantage midway through the third quarter. Junior running back Travis Etienne carried 16 times for 121 yards and a score.

“I haven’t had a team that has played like this (before), this consistent,” Swinney said, per 247 Sports. “We are way ahead offensively right now at this time than it was last year and it’s really not even close … people spending a lot of time saying we don’t play anybody, they don’t really pay a lot of attention to how we play.”

South Carolina has dropped two straight, most recently losing to the Texas A&M Aggies 30-6 to fall to 4-7 on the year and 3-5 in the SEC. Three Gamecocks combined to complete just 19 of 46 passes, and the team managed just 45 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

“We’re having hard time piecing anything together offensively,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said, according to The Associated Press. “I thought our kids played hard and gave great effort. We just didn’t play well on the offensive side of the ball.”

He added: “We’re not as far off as people seem to think we are, which is frustrating for us.”