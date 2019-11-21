How to Stream & Download Coldplay’s ‘Everyday Life’

Coldplay is set to release their eighth studio album tonight. The album is titled Everyday Life, and will be the group’s first new release since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. It was several teaser singles, including “Orphans” and “Daddy/Champion of the World” and the title track.
Everyday Life will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (November 21) or midnight ET on Friday (November 22) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Coldplay’s latest album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Coldplay’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
In October 2019, Coldplay sent out a typewritten note to fans. In the note, they revealed the album title, as well as the theme of the album’s two sides. The first side is titled “Sunrise,” and the second is titled “Sunset.” Read on for more info:
dear friends / my typing isn’t very good i’m sorry / I and we hope wherever you are you’re ok / for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life / in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner’ / one half is called ‘sunrise’, the other ‘sunset’ / it comes out 22 november / it is sort of how we feel about things / we send much love to you from hibernation /سلام و حب / chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion, esq.
The album has 17 tracks, including the previously released “Daddy/Champion of the World” and “Everyday Life.” Check out the complete tracklist below:
1. “Sunrise”
2. “Church”
3. “Trouble in Town”
4. “Broken”
5. “Daddy”
6. “WOTW / POTP”
7. “Arabesque”
8. “When I Need a Friend”
1. “Guns”
2. “Orphans”
3. “Èkó”
4. “Cry Cry Cry”
5. “Old Friends”
6. “بنی آدم”
7. “Champion of the World”
8. “Everyday Life”
9. “Flags” (Bonus Track)
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin recently announced that the group would delay the tour of their new album. “We’re not touring this album,” he told BBC News Opens. “We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable, [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.”
Martin went on to say that the group has environmental concerns about the touring process. “The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered,” he explained. “We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.